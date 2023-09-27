‘Obliterated,’ New Series From ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Drops Bombtastic Trailer (Video)

Netflix is promising a wild night thanks to the first trailer for “Obliterated,” the latest show from “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald. All eight of the hourlong episodes will be able to stream starting November 30.

Described as a high octane Vegas adventure, “Obliterated” follows an elite special forces team that thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. At least, that’s what they think. As they’re halfway through their celebratory binge, they learn the bomb they disarmed was actually a decoy. Now high and drunk, this team has to find and deactivate the real bomb or else Vegas will blow sky high. Think live-action “Archer” with a Netflix budget.

“Even though I’m half drunk and he is fully drunk and high, we’re the only people on the planet who can keep it from getting blown to hell,” Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters says in the trailer.

In addition to Hennig who’s best known for her work in “Ouija” and “Unfriended,” “Obliterated” stars Nick Zano (“The Final Destination”), C. Thomas Howell (“The Outsiders,” “SEAL Team”), Kimi Rutledge (“Half Sisters”), Paola Lázaro (“The Walking Dead”), Terrence Terrell (“Giants”), Alyson Gorske (“Amy’s F**k It List”) and Eugene Kim (“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”).

The series was produced by Sony Pictures Television and Counterbalance Entertainment. In addition to Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald, Dina Hillier executive produced the show. Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald also serve as showrunners, writers and directors.

Though “Cobra Kai” first premiered on YouTube Premium for its first two seasons, the sequel to “The Karate Kid” quickly became a hit for Netflix. The series star Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively. The third, fourth and fifth seasons of the beloved martial arts comedy-drama premiered on Netflix.

In January, a sixth and final season of the series was announced. However, production was halted due to the start of the Writers Guild of America strike on May 2. The strike came to an end Tuesday, allowing the writers to return to work.