‘Sex Education’ Final Season Tops ‘One Piece’ as the Week’s Most-Watched Netflix Series

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

The fourth and final season of “Sex Education” has toppled “One Piece’s” reign atop Netflix’s global top 10 list of the most-watched TV series of the week.

“One Piece” held onto the coveted position for three weeks in a row. But on Tuesday, the streamer revealed it had been topped by the final season of the comedy “Sex Education,” which brought in 12 million views. It was then followed not by “One Piece” but by Season 2 of the true crime docuseries “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” which debuted in its first week with 7.6 million views. Season 1 of the series also re-entered the weekly list, bringing in 2.4 million views.

After “Sex Education” and “Murdaugh Murders,” “One Piece” took the No. 3 spot with 6.2 million views followed by Season 5 of “Virgin River” in fourth place with 4.9 million views and Season 1 of the docuseries “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” in the fifth spot with 4 million views. “Love Is Blind,” which premiered Season 5 last week, and the comedy special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer” also appeared on the TV list.

The English-language films list didn’t see nearly as big of a disruption. For the second week in a row, Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy’s rom-com “Love at First Sight” ranked No. 1 on the list, bringing in 15.2 million views. The movie stands as the most-watched title of the week.

“Love at First Sight” was followed by “Spy Kids: Armageddon,” which brought in 6.7 million views; the sci-fi movie “In Time,” which stars Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Cillian Murphy, at 5.7 million views; and the Nigerian thriller “The Black Book,” which debuted to 5.6 million views. “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” also appeared in the Top 10 list for the fifth week in a row. Additionally, “The Croods: A New Age,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Mother’s Day” all appeared on the list.

As for the non-English language TV list, the top three spots were occupied with returning favorites. The German limited series “Dear Child” was first on the list with 10.4 million views. It was then followed by the Spanish thriller “Burning Body” and the Mexican limited series drama “Thursday’s Widows,” respectively in second and third place. Both secured at least 3.7 million views.

Once again Korean series made their mark on the list. The western drama “Song of the Bandits,” the romantic comedy “Destined with You” and the romantic drama “A Time Called You” all made the list.

Last but not least, the non-English language film list started with a new title this week. The Indian thriller “Jaane Jaan” debuted with 8.1 million views. It was followed in second place by the Danish period romance “Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction” (3.8 million views) and in third place by the Japanese family comedy “Once Upon a Crime” (3.5 million views).

The new Spanish drama “How to Deal with a Heartbreak” debuted on the list in the No. 7 spot. Returning favorites such as the Spanish documentary “Rosa Peral’s Tapes,” the Polish hip-hop action thriller “Freestyle,” the Chilean dark comedy “El Conde” and the Mexican drama “The Great Seduction” also appeared on the list.