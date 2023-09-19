You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“One Piece” has continued its reign atop Netflix’s most-watched TV list for a third week in a row.

The live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, which scored an early Season 2 renewal at the streamer, has logged an additional 10 million views this week, according to a release Tuesday. Its impressive viewership builds on its first week atop the list, when it debuted to the with 18.5 million views. The series then drew another 19.3 million views in its second week.

Like last week, the fifth installment of “Virgin River” was next on the list in the No. 2 spot with 9.6 million views, and limited thriller series “Who Is Erin Carter?” maintained its third place on the list with 3.8 million views. U.K. comedy “Top Boy” also held onto the No. 4 spot with 3.7 million views while “Selling the OC” Season 2 debuted in the fifth spot on the list with 2.7 million views.

Additional new entrants to the TV list were the second season of drama series “Surviving Summer,” which scored seventh place with 2.1 million views, competition show “Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star” Season 5, which took the No. 8 spot with 2.1 million views, as well as “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” Season 7, which came in ninth place also with 2.1 million views.

This week also saw Haley Lu Richardson-led romantic comedy “Love at First Sight” dethrone the Adam Sandler-led “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” for the top spot on the English films list with 14.1 million views. In its fourth week on the list, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” came in second place in terms of viewership with 4.3 million views this week, adding to its total viewership of 47.3 million.

Next on the most-watched English films list was “Woody Woodpecker” in third place, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” in fourth place and “Fifty Shades Freed” in fifth place. Movies rounding out the latter half of the list include “The Croods,” “All My Life,” “Leatherface,” “The Boss Baby” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”

On the non-English TV front, German series “Dear Child” maintained its No. 1 spot with 15.4 million views — making it the most-viewed title this week — while Spanish thriller series “Burning Body” also held onto the second spot on the list with 6.7 million views. Mexican drama series “Thursday’s Widows” took the No. 3 spot on the list with 3.5 million views before Korean series “A Time Called You” and “Destined With You” took the fourth and fifth spots on the list with 3 million and 2 million views, respectively.

“Once Upon a Crime” was the most-watched non-English film on the list with 5.4 million views, followed by “Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction” in second with 4 million views and “Rosa Peral’s Tapes” taking the No. 3 spot also with 4 million views. Pablo Larrain’s “El Conde,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, debuted to 1.3 million views on the streamer, coming in seventh place on the list.