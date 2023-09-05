You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“One Piece” has debuted at the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched TV list in its first week on the streamer, logging 18.5 million views since its Aug. 31 premiere.

The manga live-action adaptation series climbed to the Top 10 in 93 countries, and scored the No. 1 spot on the list in 46 countries. Right behind “One Piece” on the list was limited series “Who Is Erin Carter?” which brought in 15.8 million views during its second week on Netflix.

Limited series “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” debuted to the TV list in the No. 3 spot with 5.7 million views while “Painkiller” came in fourth place on the list with 3.4 million views and “The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On” Season 2 took the fifth place with 3.1 million views.

On the film front, Adam Sandler-led “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” climbed to the No. 1 spot on English Films List with 21.9 million views the second week since its release. Animated movie “The Monkey King” and Gal Gadot-led thriller “Heart of Stone” maintained their dominance on the list, scoring the second and third spots on the English films list with 6.6 million views and 6.5 million views, respectively.

Interactive romantic comedy “Choose Love” came next with 6.5 million views, which was followed by “The Boss Baby” in the No. 5 spot and “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” in sixth place.

In terms of non-English TV, fantasy series “Ragnarok” Season 3 led the list with 6.3 million views, boosting the Norwegian’s previous installments on the list, with Season 2 scoring fourth place with 2.7 million views, while the fifth season took the No. 5 spot on the list with 2.6 million views.

K-drama “Mask Girl” and romantic comedy “Destined with You” broke up the “Ragnarok” dominance on the non-English TV list, with “Mask Girl” scoring the No. 2 spot on the list with 3.5 million views, while “Destined with You” came in third place with 2.9 million views.

Elsewhere on the list Mexican flick “The Great Seduction” debuted to the top spot on the non-English films list with 5.4 million views while Spanish horror movie “Killer Book Club” returned to the list in the No. 2 spot with 5.3 million views. New entrant Swedish thriller “A Day and a Half” came next in third place with 4.4 million views, which was followed by “Squared Love Everlasting,” which scored fourth place with 2.4 million views, and “Happy Ending,” which took the No. 5 spot on the list with 2.3 million views.