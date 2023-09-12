You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“One Piece” has remained the most-watched Netflix series on the streamer in its second week since release, logging an additional 19.3 million views this week.

After debuting to the top of the streamer’s most-watched TV list last week with 18.5 million views, the live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga is now totaling 37.8 million views since its Aug. 31 premiere, according to Netflix.

Next up on the most-watched TV list was “Virgin River” Season 5, which debuted in the No. 2 spot on the list with 9 million views, while limited thriller series “Who Is Erin Carter?” came in third place with 7.1 million views. The third installment of U.K. comedy “Top Boy” took the No. 4 spot with 5.6 million views, while “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” came in fifth with 3.1 million views. “Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs,” “Predators,” “Disenchantment” Part 5, “Painkiller” and “Spy Ops” also appeared on the latter half of the list.

On the film front, Adam Sandler’s family comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” held onto the top spot on the most-watched films list for the second week in a row as it logged an additional 8.8 million views this week, tallying 52 million views in the three weeks since its release.

Interactive romantic comedy “Choose Love” came next in the No. 2 spot on the films list with 7 million views while “The Croods,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” and “The Boss Baby” took the third, fourth and fifth spots on the list, respectively. Gal Gadot-led “Heart of Stone” came in ninth place with 3.5 million views this week, bringing the thriller up to 91.9 million views in its first five weeks.

In terms of non-English films, Swedish thriller “A Day and a Half” scored the top spot on the list with 6.5 million views while Mexican comedy “The Great Seduction” returned to the list in the No. 2 spot with 3.6 million views. Next came Dutch movie “Happy Ending,” which scored third place on the list with 3.4 million views before “Rosa Peral’s Tapes” debuted at No. 4 with 1.5 million views and Indian romance “Friday Night Plan” returned to the list in fifth with 1.3 million views.

German series “Dear Child” debuted in the No. 1 spot on the non-English TV list with 10.2 million views, while Spanish thriller series “Burning Body” debuted in the second spot on the list with 4.1 million views. The third installment of Norwegian fantasy series “Ragnarok” took the No. 3 spot with 3.1 million views, and continued to boost its previous installments as Season 2 scored the No. 6 spot with 1.5 million views and Season 1 earned ninth with 1.4 million views. Elsewhere on the list were Korean romance series “Destined With You,” which scored fourth place with 2.4 million views, and “A Time Called You,” which took seventh place with 1.4 million views.