Several major Hollywood streaming services on Tuesday launched a streaming trade coalition, the Streaming Innovation Alliance.

Companies within the alliance include Netflix, Paramount+, Discovery+, Max, Peacock, Disney, BET+, TelevisaUnivision, Telemundo and Pluto TV. The coalition also includes the Motion Picture Association (MPA), ViX, ForUsByUs Network, Vault and Afroland.tv.

Created with the intent to “advocate for federal and state policies that build on the strong, competitive, and pro-consumer market for streaming video,” the alliance has recruited bipartisan policy experts Fred Upton, a former Republican representative who served as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Mignon Clyburn, who served as acting chair of the Federal Communications Commission, as senior advisors.

“Streaming services have opened up a new era of progress for program diversity that is bringing relevant stories and options to historically underserved communities at a record pace while opening doors for production jobs to people of color that have been shut for decades,” Clyburn said in a statement. “Any policy that drags down streaming would turn back the clock on this vital progress as well.”

“The rise of innovative, new video streaming services is an American success story we should celebrate and encourage, not smother with obsolete and ill-fitting rules and regulations designed for completely different technology, products, and business models,” Upton added. “Viewers have never gotten more for their entertainment dollar, and I urge policymakers to resist any effort to curtail this hugely beneficial innovation. Let’s not allow some backwards looking regulatory scheme to block gains consumers so strongly value and appreciate today.”

MPA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin was also instrumental in the alliance’s formation, according to the organization.

“Streaming provides great value, vast programming choices, and unprecedented options for consumers,” Rivkin said in a statement. “The MPA looks forward to working with the SIA and its members to ensure federal and state policy propels this incredible innovation forward – and doesn’t undermine the value and diversity consumers are enjoying today.”

As part of its Sunday launch, the SIA released a poll spotlighting registered voters’ positions on streamers and their regulations, which revealed that seven out of 10 voters viewed streaming innovation favorably and that two-thirds of voters are wary of potential regulatory rules that could impact diverse and independent services more than others.

Axios first reported the news of the coalition’s launch.