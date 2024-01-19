‘The Flight Attendant’ Canceled at Max After 2 Seasons

“The Flight Attendant” won’t take off for a third season at Max.

The thriller series, which starred Kaley Cuoco, will come to an end with its second season, which finished rolling out in spring 2022. The choice to end the series came from Cuoco, according to an individual with knowledge of the decision.

“What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime,” Cuoco said in a statement. “I always envisioned ‘TFA’ as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.”

“’The Flight Attendant’ was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning,” creator and executive producer Steve Yockey added. “Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list.”

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name, “The Flight Attendant” first premiered in November 2020 and followed Cuoco’s Cassie, an alcoholic flight attendant, whose life is quickly turned upside down after an affair with a first class passenger ends in a murder.

While the show was initially billed as a limited series, following its success Max granted the show a Season 2 renewal à la HBO’s hit series “Big Little Lies.” Cuoco reprised her role for the second season, which premiered in April 2022, which saw Cassie get embroiled in another crime plot, this time in Los Angeles.

In addition to Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” starred Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, and featured performances from T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Throughout its two-season run, the drama thriller garnered one Emmy Award and 12 Emmy nominations, including two nods to Cuoco for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022 and one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021.

The news comes on the heels of Max’s cancellation of Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t,” which aired its Season 2 finale in December, as well as that of “Julia.”