‘Night Court’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

The Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-led series has reached 24 million viewers across linear and digital platforms to date

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone (Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“Night Court” will be back in session.

The Melissa Rauch-led series has been renewed for a third season at NBC, the network announced Friday. Rauch stars in the reboot as judge Abby Stone, who presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment, with original cast member John Larroquette reprising his role as former night court district attorney Dan Fielding.

After debuting its freshman season in January 2023, “Night Court” returned for its second outing in December 2023 following the Hollywood strikes. The workplace sitcom currently ranks as NBC’s most-watched primetime comedy in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo, with Season 2 reaching 24 million viewers across linear and digital platforms to date.

Original cast member Marsha Warfield was reintroduced to fans at the end of Season 1 and reprised her role as Roz again for the Season 2 finale, which saw Roz tie the knot with her fiancée, Loretta (Indira G. Wilson).

The Season 2 finale, which aired in late March, left off on a hefty cliffhanger as Abby was led to believe Dan might be the biological father to the man she just started dating, Jake (Ryan Hansen).

“We’re really excited to explore what that is going to be and start crafting what the resolution to that mystery is,” Rauch told TheWrap in a March interview. “We were all really thrilled with that idea [of leaving] Season 2 on that very fun cliffhanger.”

“Night Court” joins NBC’s slate of recently renewed series alongside “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU,” all of which were renewed for the 2024-25 broadcast season.

In addition to Rauch and Larroquette, the cast also includes India de Beaufort, Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi, who joined the Season 2 cast after Season 1 series regular Kapil Talwalkar exited the show

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Night Court” is executive produced by Rauch, Larroquette, Dan Rubin and Winston Rauch.

