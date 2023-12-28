‘Night Court’ Actor Kapil Talwalkar Won’t Be Back for Season 2

Kapil Talwalkar won’t return for “Night Court” Season 2 when the show returns on Jan. 2.

The actor, who portrayed court clerk Neil in Season 1, has exited the comedy series after internal decisions to take the sitcom in a new creative direction, TheWrap has learned. The second season of the show will follow the tradition of the original “Night Court” and feature several different characters, perspectives and personalities.

A source with knowledge of Talwalkar’s leaving emphasized that the actor will be missed and that he will always be a part of the “Night Court” family. ​​

Talwalkar’s character seemed to be headed toward a potential romance with Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Raunch) outside of their working relationship with his employment in her court. He was considered a series regular throughout the entire first season.

“​​The cast and producers are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him throughout the initial season,” the insider close to the production added.

Neil’s absence from Saturday’s special holiday episode of “Night Court” was not lost on fans. Talwalkar, previously appeared on shows like “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Charmed.”

The first season of the sequel series arrived in January 2023, rebooting the crime and punishment comedy after the original nine seasons of the NBC series ended thirty years ago.

Season 1 of the sitcom is currently streaming on Peacock.

TV Line first reported the casting change news.