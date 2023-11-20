NBC fan favorites such as “Law and Order,” “Night Court” and the “Chicago” universe will officially be debuting new seasons in January. The broadcast network confirmed these series’ return dates as part of its midseason schedule on Monday, which also includes twists on established unscripted shows and the premiere of the John Cryer comedy “Extended Family.”

New Year’s Day will mark the premiere of a new twist on “America’s Got Talent,” titled “Fantasy League.” Similar to a fantasy sports draft, judges will select their roster of their favorites from a collection of past winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations.

That will be followed by episodes of both Season 2 of “Night Court” and the new John Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer comedy “Extended Family.” Though these comedies officially return on Dec. 23, they will settle into their time periods on Jan. 2.

Speaking of twists on unscripted classics, “Deal or No Deal” will embrace its tropical side with “Deal or No Deal Island.” Hosted by Joe Manganiello (“Magic Mike,” “True Blood”), the series will follow 13 contestants competition for a large amount of money over the course of a season-long competition. It will start with a 90-minute special in late February before settling into its typical time slot on March 4.

“The Voice” will also return on Feb. 26, this time with three-time Grammy winners Dan + Shay as the show’s first coaching duo. They will join coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

Last but certainly not least are the returns of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise and “Law and Order.” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” will return to NBC with new episodes on Jan. 17. According to the network, “Chicago P.D.” was last season’s No. 1 drama in the 18-49 demo. That will be followed by Dick Wolf’s triple threat of “Law and Order,” “Law and Order: SVU” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime,” which will all premiere on Jan. 18.

The final episodes of “The Irrational” and “Found” will also premiere in 2024.

All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock after their premiere on NBC. Dates have yet to be announced for “Quantum Leap” and “Magnum P.I.,” which have remaining episodes in their current season. Premiere dates for new seasons of “Lopez vs. Lopez,” “The Weakest Link,” “Password,” “That’s My Jam” and “The Wall” have yet to be released.

“Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we’re entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock,” Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a press release.

“This season brings fresh takes on favorites, including the first double-chair on ‘The Voice,’ a new spin on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and a tropical setting for ‘Deal or No Deal Island,’ as well as the return of last season’s top comedy ‘Night Court,’ Jon Cryer’s return to network television with ‘Extended Family’ and the much-anticipated return of #OneChicago and the ‘Law & Order’ franchise – all of which continue to establish NBC as a destination for our loyal fans,” Berwick continued.

With this new schedule, NBC is now the second broadcast network to release its winter lineup. Last Monday, CBS led the pack of its competitors when it released the post-strike return dates for “Young Sheldon,” “NCIS” and the rest of its slated series.

Check out the full 2024 midseason schedule for NBC below:

Saturday, Dec. 23

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Extended Family” (Series premiere)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Night Court” (Special holiday episode)

Monday, Jan. 1

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” (Series premiere)

Monday, Jan. 2

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Night Court” (Time period premiere)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Extended Family” (Time period premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 9

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Night Court”

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Extended Family”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “La Brea” (Season premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Found” (Final two episodes of the season)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Chicago Med” (Season premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Chicago Fire” (Season premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Chicago P.D.” (Season premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 18

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Law and Order” (Season premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Law and Order: SVU” (Season premiere)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Law and Order: Organized Crime” (Season premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 19

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Transplant” (Time period premiere)

Monday, Jan. 29

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “The Irrational” (Final four episodes of the season)

Monday, Feb. 26

8:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “The Voice” (Season premiere, Part 1)

9:30 – 11:00 p.m.: “Deal or No Deal Island” (Season premiere)

Monday, Feb. 27

8:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “The Voice” (Season premiere, Part 2)

Monday, March 4