Peacock Is Positioned for Streaming Success, but Can NBC Help it Take Flight? | Charts

Peacock emerged as a bright spot in Comcast’s third quarter earnings report on Thursday. The platform added 4 million subscribers for a total of 28 million. This, combined with increased prices for the streamer, grew its revenue to $830 million. In addition to its solid earnings numbers, several other indicators look positive for Peacock in the short, medium and long term. The question is whether NBCUniversal will be able to fully take advantage of these strengths to make Peacock a more competitive platform.

In the immediate term, Peacock has been well positioned to weather the content stoppages of the strikes with its catalog of unscripted content.