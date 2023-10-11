Why Halloween Season Could Be a Chance for Streaming Platforms to Lure Netflix Subscribers | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Demand for horror movies arrived earlier and with more intensity in 2023 than the two prior years

Parrot Analytics Logo
The Nun Taissa Farmiga
Taissa Farmiga in "The Nun (New Line Cinema)

All signs point to this year having a blockbuster spooky season.

There is always a seasonal spike in demand for horror movies, but several indicators, including a series of recent new horror movies that have premiered with high demand, point to this being a successful October for horror content.

The average demand for horror movies in 2023 has been consistently higher than the past two years, even well before the traditional rise in demand for scary movies.

A more interesting trend that we have measured over the last three years is an earlier start to the seasonal uptick in demand for horror movies.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.