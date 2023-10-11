All signs point to this year having a blockbuster spooky season.

There is always a seasonal spike in demand for horror movies, but several indicators, including a series of recent new horror movies that have premiered with high demand, point to this being a successful October for horror content.

The average demand for horror movies in 2023 has been consistently higher than the past two years, even well before the traditional rise in demand for scary movies.

A more interesting trend that we have measured over the last three years is an earlier start to the seasonal uptick in demand for horror movies.