Bravo’s Reality TV Lineup Could Help Peacock Weather the Strikes | Charts

Comcast reported earnings on Thursday, largely beating revenue and earnings expectations while Peacock continued to report losses, though they narrowed sightly from the previous quarter. What may have received less attention is how well the company’s flagship streamer is positioned to ride out Hollywood’s ongoing double strike that has largely ground production to a halt.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are affecting various players in the industry differently, but Parrot’s demand data shows how Peacock may be poised to survive a prolonged work stoppage by leveraging two key NBCUniversal TV assets: Bravo and NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Share of demand for reality shows, June 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Of major U.S. streamers, reality shows made up the largest share of demand for shows available to stream on Peacock. Over a fifth or 22.4% of demand for shows on Peacock in June was for a reality series. Max came in a close second with a 21.8% share of demand for reality shows on the service. Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent decision to make a majority of the Discovery+ catalog available to stream on Max significantly boosted its reality offering, a decision that is looking prescient given the ongoing strikes.

Bravo‘s “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives” franchise are consistently among the most in-demand reality series with US audiences. “Vanderpump Rules” topped out at 37 times more demand than the average show in the U.S. in May and June, placing it in the top 0.2% of all shows across all services during the peak of “Scandoval.”’ NBCUniversal also broadcasts the No. 1 reality show with U.S. audiences last quarter, NBC’s “The Voice.” This type of content is unlikely to be affected by the strikes, and these series are even positioned to gain audience as consumers run out of new scripted series to watch.

Most in-demand reality shows, June 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

“The Voice” was not only the most in-demand reality series available to stream on Peacock in June, it had the most demand of any reality series in the U.S. at 36.5 times the average series demand.

Though “The Voice” may have been the gem in Peacock’s reality crown, content from Bravo is the real driver of the service’s strength in the reality genre. Nearly half or 43% of demand for reality series on Peacock was for a Bravo show.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” broadcast TV’s No. 1 primetime series for 12 years and counting, kicks off in just six weeks. With new scripted linear series likely being sidelined this Fall due to the work stoppages, “SNF” is poised to further increase its already massive audience. This not only helps the broadcast network, but also gives NBCUniversal an even bigger means to promote Peacock.

It looks as though Peacock’s recent price hike may have come at just the right time, as the streamer is likely to rely more on the proven loyalty of Bravo and NFL audiences, which could help turn around the streamer’s financial losses over the past several years. When we last analyzed the value streamers in the U.S. were delivering compared to their subscription price, Peacock Premium had some wiggle room to raise prices while staying competitive. In the near term, as the effects of the strikes are felt on the content pipeline, Peacock looks comparatively well positioned with its reality and live sports assets to weather the storm and maybe even get a leg up on its competitors.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.