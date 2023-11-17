Amber Ruffin to Host NBC’s ‘Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’ for 2nd Year in a Row | Exclusive

“Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will make an appearance on the special 

Comedian and writer Amber Ruffin will host NBC’s “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” for the second year in a row, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The live special, which is set to air Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on NBC, will take viewers behind-the-scenes as they get an “all-access look at the Macy’s Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York,” according to the official logline.

“Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will make an appearance on the special as they recount their favorite memories from hosting the famed parade throughout the years.

Additionally, “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” will feature one of the high school marching bands slated to perform in the Thanksgiving morning event as they travel to New York City, and will spotlight one parade-loving family who journeyed across the country in the hopes of getting a front row seat.

Last year’s special, which was also hosted by the Emmy, Tony and WGA Award nominee, featured guest stars including Darren Criss, Lauren Alaina, Jon Batiste, Andy Grammer, Gene Simmons and Rob Thomas, as well as last year’s parade performers  Paula Abdul, Jimmy Fallon, Jordin Davis and Jordin Sparks. 

Produced by Silent House Productions, “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” is executive produced by Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn. Sacha Mueller also serves as co-executive producer for the special. 

NBC is just getting started with its holiday programming, as legendary singer Barry Manilow will host and star in “Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas.” Premiering Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. NBC, Manilow will perform his greatest hits, from “Copacabana” to “I Write Songs” and ”Looks Like We Made It.”

“Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” premieres Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

