Barry Manilow to Star in NBC Christmas Special

Barry Manilow will star in his own Christmas special this holiday season on NBC.

“Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas,” which will premiere Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, will take fans along as the music legend performs his greatest hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write Songs” and “”Looks Like We Made It.”

Filmed at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, where Manilow performs his Las Vegas show, the special will also feature classic holiday songs, from “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” to “Feliz Navidad” and “White Christmas.” The Christmas special will stream on Peacock beginning Dec. 12, day after its NBC broadcast.

“I love doing our Christmas show!” Manilow said in a statement. “We get to sing my pop hits and my favorite Christmas songs. It’s a feel-good hour full of music.”

Releasing 13 No. 1 hits during his seven-decade career, the performer, composer and songwriter has sold over 85 million albums. Manilow recently completed his 637th show at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, beating a record previously held by Elvis Presley for most appearances on the same stage.

“Barry’s legacy and longevity is truly something to behold,” NBCUniversal Media Group EVP of live events and specials Jen Neal said. “His repertoire of songs are beloved by generations and we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with one of America’s most iconic musical legends.” 

As the special celebrates the holidays right around the corner, santa might make a special appearance on “Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas.”

Directed by Matt Askew, who has previously worked on “Weekends with Adele,” executive producers for the NBC Christmas special include Manilow, Garry Kief and Rob Kief for Stiletto Entertainment and Paul Morphos of PJM Productions.

Variety first reported the news.

