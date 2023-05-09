For the first season finale, NBC’s “Night Court” revival treated fans to the all too brief return of a beloved character (and cast member) from the original series: Former bailiff Roz, played of course by Marsha Warfield.

“The Honorable Dan Fielding Part 2” continues from last week’s episode, when Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) accepts a chance to return to his home state of Louisiana to become a judge. In Tuesday’s season finale, he’s presiding over a case involving a fight during a bachelorette party in the French Quarter of New Orleans. It seems the bride got arrested and when she’s hauled into court, it turns out to be Fielding’s old “Night Court” coworker, Roz.

Roz can hardly believe Dan is a judge now and asks to be taken back to jail rather than deal with him. And that’s it. Short and sweet, but surely they can bring her back for more when the show returns, right?

Still considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, the original “Night Court” ran for 9 seasons, from 1984-1992. Warfield joined the cast in the 4th season and remained on the show through the rest of its celebrated run.

The revival, starring Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, daughter of original series main character Harry Stone (played by the late, very great Harry Anderson) and Larroquette reprising the role of Dan Fielding, has been a solid success for NBC. Its premiere in January was highest performing comedy premiere of the 2022-23 season across broadcast and cable in both total viewers and among adults 18-49. It was renewed for a second season just 2 weeks later.

The series also stars India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta.