Actors Mandy Patinkin, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott are just one of the many famous talents to march with the WGA strikers in New York City while repping SAG-AFTRA in support of writers guild.

Patinkin even spoofed his beloved role as Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride,” carrying a sign that read, “You killed residuals prepare to pay!” (The line of course being in reference to his famous delivery of, “You killed my father, prepare to die.”)

Odenkirk, known for his role in “Better Call Saul” and previously in “Breaking Bad,” tweeted a selfie at the New York picket lines captioned “Let’s do this.”

Odenkirk and Patinkin also posed together for a photo, which the latter captioned with: “Saul’s unite.” In addition to Odenkirk’s work as Saul Goodman, Patinkin is also known for playing a character named Saul in “Homeland.”

Adam Scott, who can most recently be seen in “Severance,” also joined the picket line.

Ran into Mandy Patinkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Adam Scott on the WGA picket line. It's a party! #WorkerPower #UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/jgBAgZ3bOQ — Justine Medina (@jnmedina8989) May 10, 2023

Yesterday, Dan Reynolds and Daniel Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons appeared at Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters, performing hits like “Whatever It Takes” and “Radioactive.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Karen Gillan shared that she is at the WGA East strike on her Instagram story Wednesday.

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid, who executive produced the adaptation of her best-selling book “Daisy Jones & the Six” and who is also a member of WGA West, posted a photo of her striking with “Daisy Jones” writer and executive producer Will Graham.

Reid held a sign reading, “Do you really want Landry to kill again?” She also wrote about how she listened to the Newsies soundtrack because they taught her to “always side with labor” from a young age.