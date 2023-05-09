Tom Hanks addressed the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike that began a week ago on “CBS Mornings” with Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

“The entire industry is at a crossroads and everybody knows it. The financial motor has to be completely redefined,” he said. “And there is some degree of pie here that is going to have to be equitably distributed by the people who are responsible for the content, not the folks who make the deals for the content, the folks who actually make it.”

Hanks made an appearance to discuss his new book “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” which tells the fictional story of a set of comic books adapted into a movie, detailing the lives of the people in front of and behind the camera.

“First up is the writers. We do not have scripts without the writers. Up next is the directors – we do not have filmed stories without directors, and the actors are coming up as well,” Hanks continued about the WGA strike. “There is going to have to be some sort of sit-down for the common good of the arts and sciences and the business of show. Like minds are going to have to come down and be equitable in, believe it or not, some type of win-win situation.”

King pointed out how Hanks acknowledges every member of the crew in addition to the actors in the cast. Hanks then talked about the behind-the-scenes details and challenges of making a film from start to finish.

Hanks has written one other book, “Uncommon Type,” and can be seen in the upcoming “Asteroid City” from Wes Anderson.