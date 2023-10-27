 Richard Moll, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dies at 80

Richard Moll, who played bald-headed bailiff Aristotle Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon on the NBC sitcom “Night Court,” died Thursday, a family spokesman said on Friday.

The 80-year-old passed away peacefully at his home in Big Bear Lake, California.

The 6’8″ actor rose to fame on the courtroom comedy, which starred Harry Anderson and John Larroquette and ran from 1984 to 1992. He did not appear in the recent Peacock reboot.

After “Night Court,” he landed a recurring role on the NBC sitcom starring Cindy Williams. He also guested on “Babylon 5,” “Anger Management,” “Cold Case,” “Smallville,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “7th Heaven.”

He lent his impressively deep voice to several animated shows as the voice of Harvey Dent/Two-Face on the ’90s Fox series “The Adventures of Batman & Robin” and Scorpion on “Spider-Man: The Animated Series.” He also voiced the bodyguard to the title character of the syndicated series “Mighty Max,” which ran from 1993 to 1994.

His films include 1986’s “The Dungeonmaster” and “House,” the 1999 indie “But I’m a Cheerleader,” 2001 sci-fi comedy “Evolution” and “Scary Movie 2” in 2002, as well as the 1994 live-action feature “The Flintstones,” the 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy “Jingle All the Way” (1996), and the 1998 direct-to-video sequel, “Caspar Meets Wendy.”

The actor also had significant parts in made-for-television films like 2003’s “No Place Like Home,” and the 2007 Syfy film “The Headless Horseman.” He played Big Jim opposite Peter O’Toole, Marcia Gay Harden and Ed Asner in the 2007 straight-to-DVD release, “Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage.”

Moll was born in Pasadena, California to Harry and Violet Moll on January 13, 1943, the youngest of three children. He graduated from UC Berkeley as a history major and began acting at the Will Geer Theatre.

He is survived by his children Chloe and Mason Moll and ex-wife and dear friend Susan Moll and stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.

Many of his “Night Court” co-stars preceded him in death: Harry Anderson died at 65 in 2018 and Markie Post passed away in 2021 at the age of 70.