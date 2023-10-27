 Richard Moll, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dies at 80

He starred as Bull Shannon on the NBC sitcom

Richard Moll
Richard Moll (Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Hutchins Photo)

Richard Moll, who played bald-headed bailiff Aristotle Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon on the NBC sitcom “Night Court,” died Thursday, a family spokesman said on Friday.

The 80-year-old passed away peacefully at his home in Big Bear Lake, California.

The 6’8″ actor rose to fame on the courtroom comedy, which starred Harry Anderson and John Larroquette and ran from 1984 to 1992. He did not appear in the recent Peacock reboot.

Read Next
Steve Riley, Former L.A. Guns and W.A.S.P. Drummer, Dies at 67

After “Night Court,” he landed a recurring role on the NBC sitcom starring Cindy Williams. He also guested on “Babylon 5,” “Anger Management,” “Cold Case,” “Smallville,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “7th Heaven.”

He lent his impressively deep voice to several animated shows as the voice of Harvey Dent/Two-Face on the ’90s Fox series “The Adventures of Batman & Robin” and Scorpion on “Spider-Man: The Animated Series.” He also voiced the bodyguard to the title character of the syndicated series “Mighty Max,” which ran from 1993 to 1994.

His films include 1986’s “The Dungeonmaster” and “House,” the 1999 indie “But I’m a Cheerleader,” 2001 sci-fi comedy “Evolution” and “Scary Movie 2” in 2002, as well as the 1994 live-action feature “The Flintstones,”  the 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy “Jingle All the Way” (1996), and the 1998 direct-to-video sequel, “Caspar Meets Wendy.”

The actor also had significant parts in made-for-television films like 2003’s “No Place Like Home,” and the 2007 Syfy film “The Headless Horseman.” He played Big Jim opposite Peter O’Toole, Marcia Gay Harden and Ed Asner in the 2007 straight-to-DVD release, “Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage.”

Marsha Warfield on Night Court Revival Season Finale
Read Next
'Night Court' Revival Features Original Series Co-Star Marsha Warfield in Season 1 Finale

Moll was born in Pasadena, California to Harry and Violet Moll on January 13, 1943, the youngest of three children. He graduated from UC Berkeley as a history major and began acting at the Will Geer Theatre.

He is survived by his children Chloe and Mason Moll and ex-wife and dear friend Susan Moll and stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.  

Many of his “Night Court” co-stars preceded him in death: Harry Anderson died at 65 in 2018 and Markie Post passed away in 2021 at the age of 70.

markie post
Read Next
Markie Post, 'Night Court' Star, Dies at 70

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.