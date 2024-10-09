‘Velma’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Max

“Velma” won’t be returning for a third season at Max.

The streamer has opted not to renew the “Scooby-Doo” series for Season 3. The news comes months after the adult animated series, which starred and was executive produced by Mindy Kaling, debuted its second season in late April.

“Over the past two seasons, Mindy [Kaling] and Charlie [Grandy] have created an incredibly fun and fresh world within the iconic whodunit franchise,” a spokesperson for Max said in a statement. “While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we thank them for their compelling coming-of-age storytelling, unrivaled clues and hilarious hijinks.”

The news also comes less than a week after Max debuted its “Velma” Halloween special, “This Halloween Needs to Be More Special!” The standalone episode aired Thursday, Oct. 3.

The official logline for the Halloween special is as follows: “With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears … if they all want to make it out alive.”

Developed by Charlie Grandy, “Velma” Season 2 saw Velma (Kaling) investigate a new mystery that took hold of Crystal Cove, which forced her to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity.

In addition to Kaling, the voice cast for “Velma” Season 2 included Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow and Sara Ramirez.

Max will also soon release the third season of “Sex Lives of College Girls,” which was created by Kaling and showrunner Justin Noble.