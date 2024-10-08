‘The Night Agent’ Renewed for Season 3, Season 2 Release Set for Winter of 2025

“Night Agent” fans, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that the action thriller starring Gabriel Basso has been renewed for a third season ahead of Season 2. The bad? Season 2 won’t be returning to Netflix until the winter of 2025.

The third season of the Netflix original will begin a production unit in Istanbul at the end of 2024. The series will then return to film in New York in 2025.

The streamer also shared first look photos of its upcoming second season:

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in “The Night Agent” (Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in “The Night Agent” (Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

(L to R) Amanda Warren as Catherine, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in “The Night Agent” (Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

(L to R) Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in “The Night Agent” (Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

(L to R) Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Amanda Warren as Catherine in “The Night Agent” (Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, “The Night Agent” follows the story of a low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). The first season saw Peter thrown into a vast conspiracy after a mole infiltrates the highest levels of the United States government. Now, after proving himself to the President, Peter has the opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. “But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply,” a press release for the upcoming installment reads.

The first season of “The Night Agent” quickly emerged as a hit for the streaming giant. It was the most watched series in 2023 in terms of views and is currently the 7th most watched English-language Netflix series of all time. Season 1 achieved 98.2 million views and over 803 million viewing hours in its first 91 days. In its first month, the thriller ranked as No. 1 in the streamer’s Global Top 10 for four consecutive weeks, reaching the No. 1 spot in the Top 10 in 87 countries.

“The Night Agent” comes from Shawn Ryan, who is known for his work on “The Shield” and “S.W.A.T.” along with MiddKid Productions. Ryan stands as the series’ creator, showrunner and executive producer. In addition to Ryan, Season 2 is executive produced by Marney Hochman, Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid and Guy Ferland. Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn also EP from Exhibit A Films along with David Beaubaire, Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, Nicole Tossou and James Vanderbilt of Project X Entertainment.