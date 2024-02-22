“True Detective” has been renewed for a fifth season with “Night Country” creator Issa López locked to return as showrunner.

López will create the next season of the anthology crime series as a part of her new multiyear overall deal with HBO, where she will create content exclusive to HBO and Max.

López created, wrote, directed and executive produced the fourth season, subtitled “Night Country,” which followed former detective partners Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), who reunite to investigate the disappearance of six men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in small town Ennis, Alaska.

It is currently unknown whether the fifth installment will be connected to “True Detective: Night Country,” or if it will be a new story entirely.

“Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “She helmed ‘True Detective: Night Country’ from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

“From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life,” López said in a statement. “HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

After premiering in January, “True Detective: Night Country” saw viewership growth across HBO, Max and other streaming platforms during its six-episode run, and averaged 12.7 million cross platform viewers — becoming the most-watched “True Detective” season yet.

In addition to López, EPs for the series include Foster, Mari Jo Winkler, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto. Producers include Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman.