‘The Cleaning Lady’ Renewed for Season 4 With New Showrunner

Fox crime drama “The Cleaning Lady” has been renewed for a fourth season, TheWrap has learned. The show was forced to reshape its third season following the death of Adan Canto. The actor died of cancer in January at the age of 42. Canto played Arman Morales on “The Cleaning Lady” until his death.

Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw, who both served as executive producers and showrunners on Season 3 of the series, aren’t expected to return in that capacity for the fourth season. Kwok will stay onboard as a consulting producer as she focuses on developing new programming with Warner Bros. Television — she originally developed “The Cleaning Lady” for the U.S. The new showrunner(s) have yet to be announced.

The series stars Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon living and working in Las Vegas with her young son… and an expired visa. Instead of operating on patients, Thony works as a cleaning service worker with her sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan). Things get spicy after Thony witnesses a murder and gets offered a job as both doctor and cleaner — with a criminal organization.

Hailed as one of the most diverse shows on TV, “The Cleaning Lady” marks the first Southeast Asian-led drama series — and the first major show starring a lead of Cambodian descent. The series is based on an original from Argentina and is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

The show averaged 3.6 million viewers across platforms during Season 3.

Kwok and Renshaw served as showrunners and executive producers of Season 3. Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Shay Mitchell and David Dean Portelli are executive consultants

The third season of “The Cleaning Lady” will conclude with a two-hour season finale at 8 p.m. on May 21.