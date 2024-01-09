Adan Canto, Star of ‘The Cleaning Lady’ and ‘Designated Survivor,’ Dies at 42

Adan Canto, best known for starring in Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” and and ABC and later Netflix’s “Designated Survivor,” has died at the age of 42.

The Mexican American actor died of a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” Canto’s reps at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint said in a statement to media. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago,” Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to TheWrap. “Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Canto starred as the male lead of the crime drama, Arman Morales, on “The Cleaning Lady” until his death. Season 3 of the drama, which will star Canto, is set to return on March 5. He also starred as Aaron Shore, one of the series’ leads, throughout all three seasons of the thriller “Designated Survivor.”

Additionally, Canto starred as Sunspot in the 2014 superhero movie “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Paul Torres in Fox’s crime thriller “The Following,” AJ Menendez in ABC’s primetime drama “Blood and Oil” and as a fictionalized version of Colombian lawyer and politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in the first season of Netflix’s crime drama about drug trafficking, “Narcos.” He also starred opposite of Halle Berry in her 2019 directorial debut, “Bruised.”

In 2013, the actor started his own production company by the name of Canto House Pictures. A year later, he directed his first short film, “Before Tomorrow.” That was later followed by “The Shot” in 2020, a project set in 1844 Texas that was nominated for Best Narrative Short Film in several festivals.

Before his time as an actor, Canto also worked as a singer and songwriter in San Antonio and in Mexico City. During his time in Mexico, he performed as the lead singer of the band Del Canto. His time in Mexico City eventually led to him starring in a handful of commercials before he was cast in his first role on “Estado de Gracia.”

The actor and singer-songwriter leaves behind his wife, best friend and creative partner Stephanie Ann Canto as well as his two children, Roman Alder, three and a half years of age, and Eve Josephine, one and a half years of age.