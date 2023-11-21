Fox Sets Return Dates for ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ and More

Fox has unveiled its winter and spring programming schedule for 2024, which includes new series including “The Floor” and “We Are Family” as well as its return dates for series including “The Cleaning Lady,” “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” “Animal Control” and “The Masked Singer.”

“The Floor,” a quiz show hosted by Rob Lowe in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor and compete for a $250,000 grand prize, will premiere Jan. 2 from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT, preceded by musical game show “Celebrity Name that Tune” from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Floor” is produced by Lowe, Eureka Productions, Talpa and BiggerStage. Executive producers include John de Mol, Mark van Achterberg, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Sean O’Riordan, Shane Byrneserve and showrunner Anthony Carbone.

“We Are Family,” music-centric guessing game show that showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member, premieres Jan 3. from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT, following the return of hit competition show “I Can See Your Voice” from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“We Are Family” is executive produced and hosted by Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, comedian and producer Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), alongside his mother, Doris Bowman, commonly known as “Mama Doris. Academy and Golden Globe-winner Jamie Foxx also serves as an executive producer.

Animation Sundays will kick off on January 7 with a special preview of the all-new series, “Grimsburg,” from 8 to 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The series, which is executive produced by and stars Jon Hamm, centers on Marvin Flute, who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.

The special preview of “Grimsburg” will be followed by new episodes of “Krapopolis” from 8:30 to 9 p.m. ET/PT, “Bob’s Burgers” from 9 to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and “The Great North” from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Great North” and “Grimsburg” will make their time period premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 9 to 9:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30 to 10:00 PM ET/PT after new episodes of “The Simpsons” (8:00 to 8:30 PM ET/PT) and “Krapopolis” (8:30 to 9:00 PM ET/PT).

Beginning January 22, new episodes of “TMZ Investigates” and “America’s Most Wanted” will air Mondays from 8 to 9 p.m. PT/ET and 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT, respectively. “TMZ Investigates” is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, Jess Fusco with co-executive producer Susan Favre. “America’s Most Wanted” is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, with John Ferracane serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” will return for its third season with a special preview on Jan. 28 from 10:00-11:10 PM ET/7:00-8:10 PM PT, immediately following the NFC Championship Game. For the first time ever, the cooking competition series will hold audition rounds in the first three episodes, where Home, Pro, and Social Media chefs will compete against one another within their group for the chance to be drafted by one of the mentors. New episodes will air Thursdays from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning February 1, followed by Season 2 of “Farmer Wants a Wife” from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Crime dramas “The Cleaning Lady” and “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” will return on March 5 and air Tuesdays from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT and 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT.

Rounding out the schedule will be the Season 11 premiere of “The Masked Singer” on March 6, followed by the season two premiere of workplace comedy Animal Control and the spring premiere of animated comedy “Family Guy.” The series will air Wednesdays from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT, 9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT, respecitvely.