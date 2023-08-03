CBS Unveils Premiere Dates for Strike-Impacted Fall Schedule

At long last, CBS has released the premiere dates for its fall schedule.

The network’s original programming will kick off on Sept. 14 with new episodes of “Big Brother,” the Josh Duhamel-hosted “Buddy Games” and “The Challenge: USA.” Though both “Big Brother” and “The Challenge: USA” are typically summer series, they will extend into the fall.

As is the case with most networks, CBS will be leaning more into reality this season. In addition to the aforementioned series, the Jaime Camil-hosted “Lotería Loca” and “Raid the Cage” are set to premiere in the coming weeks alongside 90-minute episodes of “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” The network will also be leaning heavily on live sports — particularly college football, NFL games and women’s soccer.

For weeks now, the network has boasted that it will offer over 185 hours of original programming throughout the season. But the logistics of this schedule make it clear how impacted CBS has been by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

On the scripted side of things, CBS’ new additions all come from either Paramount+ or Paramount Network, as is the case with “Yellowstone,” “Seal Team” and “FBI True”; are international acquisitions, like the U.K. version of “Ghosts”; or are reruns of existing CBS staples. Various encore episodes take up a great deal of the schedule. In fact, Monday, Sept. 25 will feature a full “NCIS” mini-marathon.

Here’s the entire schedule, which spans Sept. 2 to Nov. 16:

Saturday, Sept. 2

7:30-11:00 p.m.: College Football on CBS: Texas Tech at Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 9

7:30-11:00 p.m.: College Football on CBS: UCLA at San Diego State

Thursday, Sept. 14

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Big Brother” (Live show)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Buddy Games” (CBS Series Debut)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “The Challenge: USA”

Saturday, Sept. 16

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “NCIS” (Encore episode)

9:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “48 Hours” (Season 36 Premiere – Two back-to-back episodes)

Sunday, Sept. 17: NFL on CBS Football Doubleheader*

7:30 – 8:30 p.m.: “60 Minutes” (Season 56 premiere)

8:30 – 10:30 p.m.: “Yellowstone” (CBS broadcast run starts with Season 1, from Paramount Network)

10:30 – 11:30 p.m. “Big Brother”

Saturday, Sept. 23

7:30 – 11:00 p.m.: Big Ten on CBS College Football: Iowa at Penn State

Sunday, Sept. 24

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: “60 Minutes”

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Yellowstone” (Two back-to-back episodes)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “Big Brother”

Monday, Sept. 25

8:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “NCIS” (20th anniversary mini-marathon)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Survivor” (Season 45 premiere with 90-minute episode)

9:30 – 11:00 p.m.: “The Amazing Race” (Season 35 premiere with 90-minute episode)

Friday, Sept. 29

8:00 – 10:o0 p.m.: “Fire Country ” (Two back-to-back encore episodes)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Blue Bloods” (Rerun)

Monday, Oct. 2

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Price Is Right at Night” (One-time only)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Lotería Loca” (CBS series debut)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “NCIS” (Encore episode)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Big Brother” (New time period)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “FBI True” (Broadcast debut, from Paramount+)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “FBI” (Encore episode, New time period)

Monday, Oct. 9

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Price Is Right at Night” (One-time only)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Lotería Loca” (CBS series debut)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “NCIS” (Encore episode)

Friday, Oct. 13

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Price Is Right at Night” (New time period)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Raid the Cage” (CBS series debut)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Blue Bloods” (Rerun)

Thursday, Nov. 2

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Big Brother”

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Young Sheldon” (One-time-only encore episode)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “Ghosts” (One-time-only encore episode)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “SEAL Team” (Returns to CBS with Season 5, from Paramount+)

Friday, Nov. 3

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Let’s Make a Deal” (New time period)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Raid the Cage”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Blue Bloods” (Rerun)

Saturday, Nov. 4

7:30 – 11:00 p.m.: SEC on CBS College Football: Game of the Week

Saturday, Nov. 11

8:00 – 10:30 p.m.: National Women’s Soccer League Championship Game

10:30 – 11:00 p.m.: “Bob Hearts Abishola” (One-time-only encore episode)

Thursday, Nov. 16