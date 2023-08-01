CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are partnering up to host an alternative telecast of the Super Bowl aimed at children, set to air in tandem with the CBS broadcast, the companies announced Tuesday.

The kids-centric telecast of Super Bowl LVIII, which will air Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon, will feature special on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and, of course, Nickelodeon’s signature slime. Details regarding programming, production and announcers are forthcoming.

“This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we’re thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” Paramount president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement. “In year one of our new long-term deal with the NFL, we continue to maximize our expanded distribution rights and further unlock the value of the League through the demonstrated power of our multiplatform portfolio across CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

In addition to airing the Super Bowl on CBS Television Network and the family-friendly telecast on Nickelodeon, the game will also stream on Paramount+ and on NFL+. The Nickelodeon telecast will also be distributed in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on a delayed basis.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL executive vice president of media distribution Hans Schroeder said. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

The telecast follows up on Nickelodeon’s special telecast of the 2021 “NFL Wild Card Game,” and will mark the second collaboration between the companies for the 2023-24 NFL season as Nickelodeon gears up to debut the Christmas Day football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. “Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game” is set to air on Dec. 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET exclusively on Nickelodeon.

“We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick’s personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl,” said Brian Robbins, who serves as president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon as well as chief content officer of Paramount+’s movies, kids and family department. “As we’ve shown with our prior zeitgeist-busting Wild Card and Nickmas coverage, combining the absolute excitement of NFL action with the creativity that can only come from Nickelodeon’s cool POV makes for a must-see event for kids and families everywhere.”

“We are excited to expand this extremely successful partnership between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL for television’s biggest stage at Super Bowl LVIII,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus, Chairman said. “There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans.”

The Nickelodeon telecast is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions.