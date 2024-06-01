‘3 Body Problem’ to End With Season 3 on Netflix

“3 Body Problem” will end with its third season on Netflix.

The sci-fi adaptation, which launched its first season in March, is officially set to air second and third installments before coming to a close, offering clarity to the streamer’s previous statement that it would return “with all-new episodes to take viewers through the full journey of this epic saga.”

The news was announced during the show’s Netflix FYSEE panel on Friday.

The update comes less than a month after “3 Body Problem” was renewed mid-May during Netflix’s upfront presentation in New York City. However, the extent of that renewal was previously unclear.

“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion,” creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo said in a joint statement at the time. “Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!”

The three seasons might mirror Cixin Liu’s “Remembrances of Earth’s Past” trilogy, which is composed of “The Three-Body Problem,” “The Dark Forest” and “Death’s End.”

Based on the books, “3 Body Problem” centers on one woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China during the Cultural Revolution, a decision which intertwines with a group of Oxford friends decades later who find themselves roped into confronting an alien threat that has the potential to destroy humanity, per the official logline.

Earlier this month, Benioff and Weiss re-upped their exclusive multi-year deal to write, produce and direct new series and films at Netflix, which includes their continued work on “3 Body Problem,” as well as historical drama “Death by Lightning” starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen.

Season 1 of “3 Body Problem” is streaming on Netflix.