‘3 Body Problem’ Renewed Through the Novel’s ‘Epic Conclusion’

“3 Body Problem” will officially be returning to Netflix. The news was announced as part of the streamer’s upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday.

The series will continue “with all-new episodes to take viewers through the full journey of this epic saga,” according to a press release. Upcoming episodes of the series will be created, executive produced and written by the returning trio of David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo. Exactly how many seasons and episodes this renewal entails will be revealed at a later date.

“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion,” the three creators said in a statement to press. “Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!”

“The extraordinary ‘3 Body Problem,’ brought to life with the deft hands of

Benioff, Weiss and Woo will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle

the rest of the mind-blowing journey through ‘Death’s End.’ Their brilliant vision

as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership — and, just like the fans, we can’t wait to see what they have in store,” Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series in the U.S. and Canada for Netflix, said in a statement.

Additionally, Benioff and Weiss re-upped their exclusive multi-year deal to write, produce and direct new series and films at Netflix. As well as continuing “3 Body Problem,” the duo are currently working on the Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen drama “Death by Lightning.”

“3 Body Problem” starts with one woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China during the Cultural Revolution. Decades later, a group of brilliant friends from Oxford find themselves roped into confronting an alien threat that has the potential to destroy humanity. The series is based on Cixin Liu’s “Remembrances of Earth’s Past” trilogy, which is composed of “The Three-Body Problem,” “The Dark Forest” and “Death’s End.”

Netflix’s adaptation of the sci-fi novel has been a success for the company. The series spent three weeks in the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s Global Top 10 list and spent seven weeks on the list. It also reached the Top 10 list in 93 countries.