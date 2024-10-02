Colin Farrell Drama ‘Sugar’ Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+

Colin Farrell is returning to “Sugar,” Apple TV+’s neo-noir thriller that was hailed for its gripping twists. The actor will return to star in and executive produce Season 2.

Set after the events of the first season, Season 2 will find Sugar (Farrell) back in Los Angeles to take another missing persons case. At the same time, he will continue to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.

“It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace ‘Sugar,’ and we are thrilled to return for a second season,” executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg said in a statement to press. “We’re so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell and of course, our viewers. We can’t wait to get John Sugar back on the case.”

“Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of ‘Sugar,’ with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. “Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in Season 2.”

Season 2 of the private detective drama will be run by showrunner Sam Catlin, who will also executive produce under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Additionally, Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films under Kinberg’s overall deal with Apple TV+ with Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serving as executive producers. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

Though only Farrell is confirmed to return for this upcoming season, the ensemble cast for Season 1 included Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler and Alex Hernandez.