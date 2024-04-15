‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Season 6

The nationally syndicated daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” has been renewed for a sixth season with ABC owned- TV stations, Hearst, Scripps, Nexstar, Tegna, Gray and AMG.

The show, which is hosted and executive produced by Hall, delivered 8.9 billion minutes viewed across linear television with P2+ and total viewers this season. It has seen a 25% increase in followers and 148% increase in content engagement season over season, currently ranks No. 3 out of the nine one-hour syndicated talk shows, is the second-longest running talk show produced by Disney.

“Tamron and team are a singular force in daytime because the show gets to the core of humanity through meaningful connection and thoughtful conversations whether covering the most-talked-about issues of the day or interviewing the newsmakers shaping our world,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement. “We and the Tam Fam can rejoice because ‘Tamron Hall’ is back for another must-watch season of fun and fearlessness.”

“From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow!” Hall added. “Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful.”

“Tamron Hall” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The ABC-owned stations carrying “Tamron Hall” include WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.

Currently in its fifth season, the show has earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for Season 4, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, marking the fourth consecutive season that Hall has been nominated for hosting. It was also nominated for two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information and was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

Guests in Season 5 have included Angela Bassett, Jeffrey Wright, Kenan Thompson, Elizabeth Hurley, Teyana Taylor, Ronda Rousey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Luenell, Amber Rose and DC Young Fly, among others.

“Whether Tamron is authentically connecting with her guests, digging more deeply into meaningful topics, or simply having a fabulous time, viewers are responding to her distinctive style, warmth and personal approach,” Disney Entertainment’s News Group and Networks president Debra OConnell said. “We could not be more thrilled by how much the Tam Fam has grown this year and are looking forward to what next season holds for this standout show.”

Check out the show’s official renewal announcement below: