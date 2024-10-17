‘Shrinking’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

Shortly after the premiere of “Shrinking” Season 2, Apple TV+ has renewed the comedy series for a third season. The show, which is set in the world of therapy, debuted in 2023 as the brainchild of “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein.

“I’m so lucky to work on ‘Shrinking’ with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material,” said co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence in a statement to press. “I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside “Ted Lasso” and new comedy series “Bad Monkey.”

“It has been wonderful to watch audiences around the world fall in the love with the memorable characters and rich world that Bill, Brett and Jason have created in ‘Shrinking,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are incredibly excited for viewers to see where life takes Jimmy, Paul, Liz, Gabby, Alice, Sean, Brian and Derek, next as they continue on their moving, heartwarming and very funny journey in season three.”

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan all serve as executive producers on Season 2. Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley will serve as executive producers on Season 3.