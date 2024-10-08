‘Kaos’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

The Greek mythology comedy starred Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in "Kaos" (Netflix)
“Kaos” will no longer reign on Netflix. The streamer has canceled the Greek mythology series, TheWrap has learned. The show hailed from “The End of the F***king World” creator Charlie Covell and put a modern twist on Greek mythology – three humans contend with the corrupt gods as they discover their connection to one another and an overarching prophecy.

Jeff Goldblum played Zeus in the show with Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Debi Mazar as Medusa and Stephen Dillane as Prometheus.

The ensemble also included Aurora Perrineau, Leila Farzad, Suzy Eddie Izzard and Rakie Ayola. “Kaos” premiered on Aug. 29, so this is a pretty swift cancellation from Netflix. The show debuted with only 3.4 million views during its first week of release, ticked up to 5.9 million views in its second week and then dipped back down to 3.4 million on its third week.

This is the second Netflix cancellation in one week — the streamer also scrapped the sequel series “That ’90s Show” last week.

