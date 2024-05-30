“Hacks” is coming back. Max renewed its award-winning comedy for a fourth season on Thursday, the same day as its Season 3 finale.

The Emmy-winning series is executive produced by showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Last week’s release of Season 3’s seventh and eighth episodes marked a new daily high for the series’ overall viewership, according to Max.

“We congratulate ‘Hacks” brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television. ‘Hacks’ is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream,” Sarah Aubrey, the head of Max original programming, said in a statement. “The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant, but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava and the rest of the ‘Hacks’ family.”

“Hats off to Jen, Lucia and Paul for crafting a world as compelling and poignant as it is clever and funny,” Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added. “We applaud our outstanding cast, who made it easy to fall in love with these flawed, hilarious and deeply human characters, and we thank everyone at Max for a terrific partnership over the first three seasons and counting. We can’t wait to deliver more ‘Hacks’ to fans around the world!”

“Hacks” follows the careers of Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a stand-up comedian whose career was in decline, and the joke writer who was forced on her, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The first season of the Max comedy followed this unlikely duo as they learned to work together, while Season 2 tested their creative limits as Ava pushed Deborah to make her most emotionally raw and honest stand-up set to date. After those highs, Season 3 followed Deborah and her team as she attempted to reclaim her ultimate dream: hosting a late night show.

Since its premiere in 2021, “Hacks” has won two Golden Globes and four Primetime Emmys, amongst other recognitions. In addition to Smart and Einbinder, Season 3 stars Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher McDonald, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo.

Downs and Aniello executive produce the series via their Paulilu banner, and Statsky executive produces under First Thought Productions. Other EPs include Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.