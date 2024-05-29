‘Hacks’ Welcomes Kathryn Newton as a Rising Star in Season 3 Finale Sneak Peek | Exclusive Video

Jimmy and Kayla set up a casual lunch meeting with up-and-coming actress Bella in a new clip from the Max comedy

You’d have to be a hack yourself to not be a fan of Max’s critical darling, “Hacks.” But just in case you’re not quite yet on board, TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at this Thursday’s Season 3 finale.

In the new preview, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and Kayla (Megan Stalter) set up a casual lunch meeting with rising star Bella (Kathryn Newton).

As it turns out, Kayla and Bella are longtime friends from childhood, meaning they’ve got nicknames — “Pepperoni Stick” and “Girly, Girly Girl,” naturally. Plus, Bella’s success on her “Goat Demon” film put her on a first name basis with Baz (Luhrmann, probably), making her the ideal up-and-coming actress for Jimmy’s team to represent.

The role appears to be art imitating life for Newton, who continues her Hollywood ascent with high profile projects like “Detective Pikachu,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Freaky,” “Lisa Frankenstein” and “Abigail,” to name a few.

Hacks
The season finale, titled “Bulletproof,” was written by showrunners Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello and Downs, with Aniello directing.

While “Hacks” has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, the comedy has received numerous awards since its debut in May 2021 — including four Emmys, two SAG Awards, three WGA Awards, a Peabody and two Golden Globes.

In addition to Downs and Stalter, the series stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu and Kaitlin Olson, among others.

The season finale of “Hacks” premieres Thursday, with all other episodes currently available to stream on Max.

