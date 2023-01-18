How to Watch ‘That ‘90s Show': Where Is the ’70s Show’ Sequel Streaming?

Hello Wisconsin! Your favorite basement in Point Place is back in business.

Set in 1995, “That ’90s Show” builds on the legacy of the beloved “That ’70s Show” with a new generation of misfits ready to get up to some shenanigans.

While Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) have entered a new chapter of their lives as parents, their daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), longs for adventure when she goes to stay with her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith). As Leia quickly unites with some eccentric friends in the neighborhood, the friends liven up Point Place as they stir up some much-needed chaos.

If you’re all in for this nostalgic reboot, here’s how to watch “That ’90s Show” when it premieres Thursday, Jan. 19.

Where Can I Stream “That ’90s Show?”

The sitcom will stream on Netflix and is not available on any other streaming services.

What Time Is “That ’90s Show” Streaming on Netflix?

All 10 episodes of the first season are available to stream at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT on Jan. 19.

What Is “That ’90s Show” About?

“That ’90s Show” picks up a decade or two after the original sitcom’s finale with a disgruntled Leia Forman — Eric and Donna’s daughter — who is desperate for a break from her parents when she visits her grandparents Kitty and Red in Wisconsin. Fortunately, she doesn’t have to look far when her next-door neighbor Gwen and her group of misfit friends make the iconic basement their new stomping grounds.

Bringing them back to the time when Eric, Donna, Jackie, Kelso, Fez and Hyde livened up their home, Kitty is naturally thrilled at the return of the rowdy teens while Red remains his curmudgeon self.

Who Is in the Cast of “That ’90s Show?”

Callie Haverda stars as Leia Forman alongside Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who reprise their roles as Kitty and Red Forman, respectively. Leia’s friends are played by Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi and Mace Coronel. “That ’70s Show” favorites Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Tommy Chong will also make an appearance in the new series.

Where Can I Watch “That ’70s Show?”

If you’re feeling nostalgic and want to revisit where it all began, you can stream the original sitcom on Peacock for free or on Prime Video for $2.99 per episode.

Watch the “That ’90s Show” trailer: