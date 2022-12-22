If you needed a reason to tune into “That ‘90s Show,” the upcoming Netflix series that serves as a spin-off/sequel to “That ‘70s Show,” how about the fact that most of the original cast will return in the new series?

That’s right! As you can see in the trailer (watch above) Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests in “That ‘90s Show.” Groovy. Or radical. Or whatever they said in the ‘90s.

The new series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) who goes to stay with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), both returning favorites from the original series. Among the weirdos hanging out with Leia in her grandparents basement are Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), Nikki (Sam Morelos) and Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). Tommy Chong and Don Stark will also be returning to the franchise as Leo Chingkwake and Bob Pinicotti, respectively.

The 1990s were, as Chuck Klosterman would argue, the last decade with a clearcut identity – the aesthetic and vibe of the ‘90s are singularly the ‘90s and it’ll be fun to watch the new characters interact with fun facets of the decade. At the very least, with Fez being a hairdresser, we’ll get all sorts of kooky era-specific hairstyles. The nostalgia is palpable already.

Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner. The showrunner/executive producer for “That ‘90s Show” is Gregg Mettler, and executive producers are Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

“That ‘90s Show” is set to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023.