Andrew Garfield Teaches Elmo How to Deal With Grief 5 Years After the Loss of His Mom | Video

Andrew Garfield shared a very personal moment with Elmo on Friday, helping to teach “Sesame Street’s” younger viewers how to cope with big feelings.

The “We Live in Time” actor joined the red Muppet on a stoop for an X video captioned, “Elmo is here to listen. Elmo loves you, Mr. Andrew Garfield!” In the clip, Elmo checks in on Garfield, who reveals he’s mourning the loss of his mother Lynn, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

“I’m just thinking about my mom today. She passed away not too long ago and I just miss her a lot,” he says, to which Elmo voices his sorrow. “You don’t have to say sorry. It’s actually kind of OK to miss somebody … that sadness is kind of a gift. It’s kind of a lovely thing to feel, in a way. Because it means you really loved somebody when you miss them.”

Elmo is here to listen. Elmo loves you, Mr. Andrew Garfield! ❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/rW86tR5Gof — Elmo (@elmo) October 18, 2024

“When I miss my mom, I remember all the cuddles I used to get from her, all the hugs I used to get from her. It makes me feel close to her when I miss her, so I’m happy to have all the memories of my mom and the joy she brought me and the joy she brought my brother and my dad and everyone she ever met,” Garfield continues. “When I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. So I can celebrate her and miss her at the same time.”

Elmo ends the video by giving Garfield a hug and assuring viewers he’ll keep both Lynn and all of their loved ones in his heart. Plus, the actor makes sure to let the “Sesame Street” star know that “Elmo is my mommy’s favorite.” Watch the sweet video, above.

“Sesame Street” is available to stream on Max.