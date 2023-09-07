Sony Pictures Entertainment has chosen Andrew Reinsdorf to lead global public policy and external affairs. He will take over for Keith Weaver, who is departing, and report to Leah Weil, senior EVP and general counsel.

“Andrew comes to the company with vast experience and expertise spanning three decades in the government affairs and policy space,” Weil said. “I look forward to working with Andrew and for him to bring his valuable insights and leadership to Sony Pictures.”

Reinsdorf previously served in several leadership capacities within AT&T including serving as SVP of WarnerMedia Government Relations during ATT’s ownership. During that time, he developed company public policy strategies, led advocacy efforts and served as principal liaison with all WarnerMedia trade associations. Prior to AT&T, Andrew worked for DIRECTV. During that tenure, he led the Government and Regulatory Affairs team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in politics from Ithaca College in New York.

Reinsdorf will now oversee Sony Pictures Entertainment’s government relations strategies, public policy and public impact work along with the corporate social responsibility team.

“I am privileged to join the talented team at Sony Pictures,” Reinsdorf said. “I am excited to lead SPE’s global policy and government affairs initiatives to ensure that the company’s innovative and diverse content creation positively impacts communities and audiences everywhere.”

Reinsdorf is a board member emeritus of United Community, a nonprofit serving economically challenged families in Alexandria, Virginia, and for nearly two decades has been a volunteer reading mentor with EveryBodyWins! in Washington, D.C. public schools.

Deadline first reported news of Reinsdorf’s appointment.