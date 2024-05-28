“Ripley” and “Fleabag” actor Andrew Scott has joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Scott joins a cast that includes “Challengers” actor Josh O’Connor and “Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny. Details about their roles are being kept under wraps, but they’ll be joined by Daniel Craig who reprises his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.

Johnson wrote and returns to direct the film, which he will also produce alongside Ram Bergman. Production is set to kick off soon on the follow-up to 2022’s “Glass Onion” and 2019’s “Knives Out,” both of which garnered Oscar nominations for Johnson’s whodunnit screenplays.

Netflix has not announced a release date for the third film, however, it is expected to be released sometime in 2025. The first two “Knives Out” installments are currently streaming on Netflix.

Scott is currently starring in “Ripley” for the streamer and has garnered critical acclaim for his performance. On the film side, Scott recently starred in Searchlight’s British romantic fantasy film “All of Us Strangers.”

Andrew Scott is repped by CAA, United Agents and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Variety first reported the news about Scott.