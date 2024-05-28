Andrew Scott Joins ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

The “Ripley” actor joins Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny in Rian Johnson’s hotly watched ensemble 

Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott

“Ripley” and “Fleabag” actor Andrew Scott has joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Scott joins a cast that includes “Challengers” actor Josh O’Connor and “Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny. Details about their roles are being kept under wraps, but they’ll be joined by Daniel Craig who reprises his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.

Johnson wrote and returns to direct the film, which he will also produce alongside Ram Bergman. Production is set to kick off soon on the follow-up to 2022’s “Glass Onion” and 2019’s “Knives Out,” both of which garnered Oscar nominations for Johnson’s whodunnit screenplays.

josh-oconnor-cailee-spaeny-knives-out-3
Read Next
‘Knives Out 3’ Cast Begins to Take Shape With Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny

Netflix has not announced a release date for the third film, however, it is expected to be released sometime in 2025. The first two “Knives Out” installments are currently streaming on Netflix.

Scott is currently starring in “Ripley” for the streamer and has garnered critical acclaim for his performance. On the film side, Scott recently starred in Searchlight’s British romantic fantasy film “All of Us Strangers.”

Andrew Scott is repped by CAA, United Agents and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Variety first reported the news about Scott.

glass-onion-rian-johnson-janelle-monae
Read Next
Why Rian Johnson Swung the ‘Knives Out’ Series in a Different Direction for ‘Glass Onion’

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.