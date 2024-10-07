Angel Studios Sets Next True Story Drama ‘Brave the Dark’ for January Release

Angel Studios has added “Brave the Dark,” a true story inspirational drama, to its 2025 release slate. The film will hit theaters on January 24, 2025.

The film is based on the true story of co-writer Nathaniel Deen, who took the last name of the teacher Stan Deen, who changed his life. The film stars “Chernobyl” Emmy nominee Jared Harris as Stan, who sees Nathan (Nicholas Hamilton) arrested outside his classroom.

Determined to help Nathan turn his life around, Stan finds the teenager living alone in his car. Their encounter challenges Stan’s convictions as they embark on a life-changing journey together.

Angel Studios burst onto the theatrical scene with the 2023 indie smash hit “Sound of Freedom,” which grossed $250 million at the global box office. Since then, the studio has rolled out plans to release 4-6 films per year, with most set around major holiday release periods.

Among the films “Brave the Dark” is joining on the Angel slate are “Bonhoeffer,” a true story drama about Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German pastor who was arrested and executed for speaking out against the Nazis. The studio is also developing “David,” an animated film about the Old Testament hero about the boy who would go on to defeat Goliath and become a legendary leader. “Bonhoeffer” and “David” are set to be released in November 2024 and November 2025, respectively.