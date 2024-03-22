After ‘Sound of Freedom’ Success, Angel Studios Aims to Be the Next A24

After the expectation-defying success of last year’s “Sound of Freedom,” a drama about sex trafficking that took in $249.1 million at the box office last year, Angel Studios is set to release six new titles at CinemaCon — and has its sights set on building a brand in the vein of indie powerhouse A24.

While it chafes at being pigeonholed, the 10-year-old studio — founded by brothers Neal Harmon, Jeffrey Harmon, Daniel Harmon, Jordan Harmon and Benton Crane — has cemented its place in the faith-based genre, releasing films like “Cabrini,” about the life of Catholic saint Francesca Cabrini, and “The Chosen,” about the life of Jesus Christ.