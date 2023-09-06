“Sound of Freedom” is the biggest success story of the summer outside of “Barbenheimer,” with $182 million in box office for the child-trafficking thriller — but its director isn’t taking part in the spoils.

Alejandro Gómez Monteverde sold his back-end participation to get the film finished, which means the filmmaker didn’t get rich off the stunning theatrical success.

“Like any independent film, we ran out of money,” Monteverde told TheWrap. “I decided to sell my points to the producers so we could finish the picture.”

“I don’t even want to think about what those points might be worth,” he added.

The movie took a challenging path to the box office.