‘Sound of Freedom’ Is a Hit – So Why Isn’t Its Director Making Bank?

The rights to the potential franchise are complicated, but director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde is looking to the future

"Sound of Freedom" stars Jim Caviezel as the controversy-plagued anti–child trafficking crusader Tim Ballard. (Angel Studios)

“Sound of Freedom” is the biggest success story of the summer outside of “Barbenheimer,” with $182 million in box office for the child-trafficking thriller — but its director isn’t taking part in the spoils.

Alejandro Gómez Monteverde sold his back-end participation to get the film finished, which means the filmmaker didn’t get rich off the stunning theatrical success.

“Like any independent film, we ran out of money,” Monteverde told TheWrap. “I decided to sell my points to the producers so we could finish the picture.”

“I don’t even want to think about what those points might be worth,” he added.

The movie took a challenging path to the box office.

