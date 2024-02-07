Angel Studios Acquires Letitia Wright-Executive Produced ‘Possum Trot’ | Exclusive

Angel Studios has acquired the feature film “Possum Trot,” executive produced by “Black Panther” actress Letitia Wright, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The film tells the story of Bishop and First Lady Donna Martin living in the town of Possum Trot in East Texas. Based on a true story, it follows how the couple, along with 22 families, adopted 77 of the most difficult to place children in their town’s local foster care system and ignited a movement to protect vulnerable children that continues today.

Nika King (“Euphoria”), Demetrius Grosse (“Rampage”), Elizabeth Mitchell (“Lost”) and Diaana Babnicova (“Don’t Breathe 2”) will star.

Josha Weigel will act as director as well as co-writer with Rebeka Weigel. The pair will also be producers on “Possum Trot.” Wright, alongside Nika King and Joe Knittig, will executive produce.

“The Martin family and this community have shown us a solution to the foster crisis. They’re fighters and we believe this film will catalyze others to courageously follow their lead,” Joshua Weigel tells TheWrap. “I’m honored they asked us to tell their story, and that Angel Studios is bringing ‘Possum Trot’ to the world.”

“’Possum Trot’ is a rare film that merges an incredible true story with the power to transform a critical issue facing our communities. Our Angel Guild was deeply moved by the story,” said Jared Geesey, Chief Distribution Officer of Angel Studios. “Last July 4, ‘Sound of Freedom’ brought issues of trafficking to the attention of millions, and we know that a staggering percentage of children from foster care become targets for trafficking. We hope to continue to build on that awareness and shine light on the next step this Independence Day.”

This marks a continued acquisition spree for Angel Studios who bought the Greg Kinnear-starring “Sight” on February 2. They also have the historical biopic “Cabrini” coming out in March.

Angel Studios came to prominence in 2023 with the Jim Caveziel-starring “Sound of Freedom” and its unique pay-it-forward campaign that involved fans of the film buying tickets for others. Alejandro Monteverde’s feature was the biggest non-“Barbenheimer” story of the 2023 summer movie season. With a $184 million haul in North America, it domestically outgrossed the likes of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”

You can also watch a featurette exploring the world of “Possum Trot” below.

“Possum Trot” hits theaters July 4.