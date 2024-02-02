Angel Studios Acquires Greg Kinnear Drama ‘Sight’ for May Release

Angel Studios, the company behind last year’s “Sound of Freedom” and the upcoming “Cabrini,” has acquired the Greg Kinnear-starring drama “Sight.”

“Sight” is written and directed by Andrew Hyatt and tells the true story of Dr. Ming Wang (Terry Chen), a Chinese immigrant who becomes a world-renowned eye surgeon in the US despite his background. Using grit and determination he sets out to restore the sight of a blind orphan.

Though Chen is playing the title character it’s not known who Kinnear is playing. Fionnula Flanagan, Mia Swaminathan, Jayden Zhang and Ben Wang also star in the film.

David Fischer for Open River Entertainment and Darren Moorman for Reserve Entertainment will produce.

“Rarely have we seen the strength and resolve of Chinese-Americans shown in a powerful way on the big screen,” said Fischer in a statement. “After spending years bringing ‘Sight’ to life, Angel Studios is the perfect partner for audiences who want to be inspired by Dr. Wang’s story of hope, perseverance, and freedom.”

“When the film ‘Sight’ was brought to the Angel Guild, it received an incredible amount of support. Our audience resonates with true stories of everyday heroes,” said Jared Geesey, Chief Distribution Officer of Angel Studios. “We are confident that this story will encourage all who experience it and help spur a movement to help others, and are honored to release the film during Asian Heritage Month.”

Angel Studios came to prominence in 2023 with the Jim Caveziel-starring “Sound of Freedom” and its unique pay it forward campaign that involved fans of the film buying tickets for others. Alejandro Monteverde’s feature was the biggest non-“Barbenheimer” story of the 2023 summer movie season. With a $184 million haul in North America, it domestically outgrossed the likes of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Since then they debuted the trailer for “The Shift” in November. That film chronicles a man (Kristopher Polaha) plucked from his existence and coerced into assisting “The Benefactor” (Neal McDonough) in his multiverse-spanning plans.

“Sight” hits theaters May 24.