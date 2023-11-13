Angel Studios, still relishing the success of “Sound of Freedom,” has released a second trailer for “The Shift,” which they are touting as their first original (produced in-house) theatrical feature. Like the previous teaser, this second look chronicles a man (Kristopher Polaha) plucked from his existence and coerced into assisting “The Benefactor” (Neal McDonough, playing to type as a devilish and charismatic “agent of chaos”) in his multiverse-spanning plans. Kevin Garner just wants to get back to his wife (Elizabeth Tabish, who plays Mary Magdalene in “The Chosen”).

The second trailer expands upon the dystopian world in which Kevin finds himself. It also hints that the Benefactor may literally be the devil himself. Our single-minded hero, years after the initial separation, travels the multiverse time shift after time shift to reunite with his wife (who is listed in his phone as “Molly my love”).

Paras Patel and Rose Reid co-star in the film. Carpenter’s Nook Lane Entertainment produced and Brock Heasley wrote and directed the feature-length adaptation of a 2010 short feature.

As producer Ken Carpenter stated when the first trailer was released in mid-September, “The creative ethos at Angel fostered the opportunity to shape this unique blend of sci-fi, romance, and allegory. They gave us the runway to make a film that charts new territory.”

“‘The Shift’ is a bold project that defies labels and is unlike anything in the market,” Angel Studios chief content officer Jeffrey Harmon said earlier when that first teaser dropped. “Director Brock Heasley’s dedication, tenacity, and vision reminds me of our history at Angel. Eight years ago, he came up with a concept and made a short film for $500. Then, Brock joined up with our team, an incredible cast, and the Angel Guild to crowdfund and produce a one-of-a-kind project.”

He continued, “The origin story of funding and producing ‘The Shift’ is as unique and compelling as the plot of the film itself. I believe many up-and-coming filmmakers will model their own careers after what Brock Heasley has accomplished with Angel Studios.”

The picture opens on Dec. 1, which is turning into an amusingly “niche demographic weekend for newbies. Lionsgate’s John Woo-directed “Silent Night” also kicks off the last month of the year. So too does the domestic debut of “Godzilla Minus One” from Toho International. Whether or not any of these films will make a ruckus alongside the Thanksgiving holdovers (Disney’s “Wish,” “Napoleon,” etc.), it’s hard to look at this slate and not at least declare that there’s something for everyone at the multiplex.