Angelina Jolie to Receive Tribute Award at Toronto Film Festival

Angelina Jolie will receive the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media, the Toronto film festival announced on Tuesday. Presented by Anne-Marie Canning, the prize honors “leadership in creating a union between social impact and cinema,” according to the festival.

Jolie, whose new film “Without Blood” will have its world premiere on September 8 at TIFF, will be honored the same day, alongside Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett, Durga Chew-Bose, David Cronenberg, Clément Ducol and Camille, Jharrel Jerome, Mike Leigh, and Zhao Tao. Sandra Oh will serve as the inaugural Honorary Chair of the fundraising gala. (Proceeds will go towards TIFF’s Every Story Fund, which “champions diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in film.”)

“Angelina Jolie is a multifaceted talent who has entertained audiences for decades while consistently using her platform to champion important causes,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said via statement. “We’re honoured to present her with the 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media. This award recognizes her exceptional achievements in filmmaking, and her unwavering commitment for positive change, solidifying her status as a veritable humanitarian and global force to be reckoned with.”

In 2017, Jolie brought “First They Killed My Father,” which she wrote and directed, to Toronto and returns next month with “Without Blood,” based on Italian writer Alessandro Baricco’s novel that explores themes of war and trauma. Jolie wrote, directed and produced the drama, which stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir.

Previous recipients of the Tribute Award in Impact Media include Pedro Almodóvar, Mira Nair, and Alanis Obomsawin, Colman Domingo, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Chastain, Roger Deakins, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi and Chloé Zhao.