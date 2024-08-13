Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis,’ Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ Added to Toronto Film Festival Lineup

Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis,” Pedro Almodovar’s “The Room Next Door” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer” have been added to the lineup of the Toronto International Film Festival, which made its final programming announcement on Tuesday before posting the 2024 schedule.

The films were part of a group of 19 titles that brought the total number of movies at this year’s festival to 276.

The wildly ambitious and excessive “Megalopolis,” starring Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel, was one of the most talked-about and most divisive titles at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. “The Room Next Door” is Almodovar’s first English-language feature, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore; it will premiere just prior to TIFF at the Venice Film Festival. “Queer” is Guadagnino’s adaptation of a 1985 William S. Burroughs novel, and another Venice premiere.

Other films added to the lineup include the world premieres of Nick Hamm’s “William Tell,” a drama starring Claes Bang as the Swiss folk legend and also featuring Golshifteh Farahani, Jonathan Pryce and Ben Kingsley; “Shell” by actor-turned-director Max Minghella, which stars Elisabeth Moss as an actress who begins to have suspicious about the health and wellness company run by a glamorous woman played by Kate Hudson; “The Salt Path,” by Marianne Elliott, which features Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs as a couple who undertake a 600-mile walk along the west coast of England after being evicted from their home; and the documentary “Paul Anka: His Way” from director John Maggio, whose nonfiction films include “The Newspaperman” and “The Perfect Weapon” as well as multiple episodes of “American Experience” and “Frontline.”

The festival also added special event screenings of the 1994 film “Double Happiness,” starring Sandra Oh and directed by Mina Shum, and the 2014 Oscar-nominated drama “Whiplash” by Damien Chazelle. Shum and Chazelle will attend the festival to present their films.

The TIFF schedule can now be viewed at tiff.net/films?schedule, with the list of films at tiff.net/films. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 26.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 5-15.

The new films:

Galas

“Megalopolis,” Francis Ford Coppola | USA

North American Premiere

“William Tell,” Nick Hamm | Italy/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

Special Presentations

“Babygirl,” Halina Reijn | USA

North American Premiere

“Dahomey,” Mati Diop | Benin/France/Senegal

North American Premiere

“Hold Your Breath,” Karrie Crouse, Will Joines | USA

World Premiere

“On Swift Horses,” Daniel Minahan | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Paul Anka: His Way,” John Maggio | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Queer,” Luca Guadagnino | Italy/USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Shell,” Max Minghella | USA

World Premiere

“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“The Luckiest Man in America,” Samir Oliveros | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Room Next Door,” Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

North American Premiere

“The Salt Path,” Marianne Elliott | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Vermiglio,” Maura Delpero | Italy/France/Belgium

North American Premiere

Sales Title

Discovery

“Village Keeper,” Karen Chapman | Canada

World Premiere

“You Are Not Alone,” Marie-Hélène Viens, Philippe Lupien | Canada

World Premiere

Centrepiece

“Bliss” (“Hemda”), Shemi Zarhin | Israel

International Premiere

Sales Title

Special Events

“Double Happiness,” Mina Shum | Canada

“Whiplash,” Damien Chazelle | USA