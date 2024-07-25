Demi Moore Horror Film ‘The Substance’ to Open Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness Section

Steve Pond

The Cannes-winning film is one of 10 genre movies that will have late-night screenings during the festival

A person in a robe depicting a long snake/dragon-like creature on its back stands over a woman lying on the floor of a bathroom near a shower, her back toward the camera, crude stitches running all the way down her spine.
"The Substance" (Courtesy Cannes)
Steve Pond

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, will be the opening night film in the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section, TIFF organizers announced Thursday.

The Mubi film will make its North American premiere at TIFF after having its world premiere in the main competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The extremely graphic and gory film, in which Moore’s character undergoes a treatment that creates a younger and “more perfect” version of herself, won the Best Screenplay prize from the Cannes jury and stirred up awards talk for Moore’s unhinged performance.

“The Substance” is one of 10 films in the Midnight Madness section, which in the past has showcased films including “Pearl,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Titane,” “Assassination Nation” and the 2017 reboot of “Halloween.”

A person in a robe depicting a long snake/dragon-like creature on its back stands over a woman lying on the floor of a bathroom near a shower, her back toward the camera, crude stitches running all the way down her spine.
Read Next
‘The Substance’ Review: Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley Make Coralie Fargeat’s Sci-Fi Body Horror Double the Fun

Other films in the section include two past Midnight Madness directors, Joseph Kahn’s “Ick” and Timo Tjahjanto’s “The Shadow Strays,” along with Thibault Emin’s “Else,” Andrew DeYoung’s “Friendship” and Kenichi Ugana’s “The Gesuidouz.”

The films will screen every night at 11:59 p.m. during the festival.

The Midnight Madness announcement concluded a week in which TIFF also announced its galas and special presentations and its Discovery and Platform sections. Additional announcements will be made the week of Aug. 6, with the schedule announced Aug. 13.

The Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 5-15.

Millers in Marriage
Read Next
Toronto Film Festival Lineup Includes New Films From Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, Edward Burns

The Midnight Madness section:

“Dead Mail,” Joe DeBoer, Kyle McConaghy | USA
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title

“Dead Talents Society,” John Hsu | Taiwan
North American Premiere

“Else,” Thibault Emin | France/Belgium
World Premiere
Sales Title

“Escape from the 21st Century,” Yang LI | China
International Premiere
Sales Title

“Friendship,” Andrew DeYoung | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

“Ick,” Joseph Kahn | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title

“It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This,” Rachel Kempf, Nick Toti | USA
Canadian Premiere
Sales Title

“The Gesuidouz,” Kenichi Ugana | Japan
World Premiere
Sales Title

“The Shadow Strays,” Timo Tjahjanto | Indonesia
World Premiere

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat | United Kingdom/USA/France (Opening film)
North American Premiere

Daniela Forever
Read Next
'Daniela Forever,' 'Pedro Páramo' to Head Toronto Film Festival's Platform Section

Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Steve Pond has been writing about film, music, pop culture and the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He has served as TheWrap’s awards editor and executive editor, awards since joining the company in 2009. Steve began his career writing about music for the Los Angeles Times, where he remained a contributor for more…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.