Toronto Film Festival Lineup Includes New Films From Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, Edward Burns

New films from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, Edward Burns and David Mackenzie will make their world premieres at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Monday.

Beginning a “TIFF Takeover” week that will include four different programming announcements, the first day of releases unveiled 63 galas and special presentations, a dozen of which had previously been announced. The new films include 25 world premieres and 11 North American premieres.

The world premieres include Jolie’s “Without Blood,” a war drama starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir; Leigh’s “Hard Truths,” with Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Burns’ “Millers in Marriage,” with Minnie Driver and Morena Baccarin; Mackenzie’s “Relay,” with Lily James and Riz Ahmed; Sean Ellis’ “The Cut,” with Orlando Bloom and Catriona Balfe; and Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl,” with Kiernan Shipka and Jamie Lee Curtis.

North American and Canadian premieres, many of which will screen prior to Toronto at the Venice or Telluride film festivals, include Edward Berger’s “Conclave,” a drama about the selection of a new pope starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, from the director of “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Piano Lesson,” an August Wilson adaptation directed by Malcolm Washington, produced by Malcom’s father, Denzel, and starring his brother, John David, along with Samuel L. Jackson; Julie Delpy’s refugee drama “Meet the Barbarians”; and editor-turned-director William Goldenberg’s “Unstoppable,” with Jennifer Lopez and Bobby Cannavale.

Many of the TIFF films premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, including Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner “Anora,” as well as Paul Schrader’s “Oh, Canada,” David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds,” Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light,” Andrea Arnold’s “Bird,” Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez,” Alain Guiraudie’s “Misericordia,” Rungano Nyoni’s “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” and Magnus von Horn’s “The Girl With the Needle.”

The Sundance title “Will & Harper,” directed by Josh Greenbaum and featuring a road trip with old friends Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, will also have a gala screening.

The lineup also included a number of music documentaries, including “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” by Thom Zimny, “Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe” by Cosima Spender and “Piece by Piece” by Morgan Neville, in which the life of Pharrell Williams is depicted by Lego figures.

The TIFF press release says that talent attending the festival will include Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Bocelli, Will Ferrell, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Vikander and Pharrell Williams.

Films that had been previously announced included Ron Howard’s “Eden,” R.J. Cutler and David Furnish’s “Elton John: Never Too Late,” David Gordon Green’s “Nutcrackers,” Rebel Wilson’s “The Deb” and Marielle Heller’s “Nightbitch.”

About half the titles will go to Toronto looking for distribution deals.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival will begin on Sept. 5 and will run through Sept. 15. Additional programming will be announced over the next three weeks, with this year’s schedule due to be revealed on August 13.

Here is the current lineup of Galas and Special Screenings:

Galas 2024

*previously announced

“Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe,” Cosima Spender | UK

World Premiere

“Better Man,” Michael Gracey | USA

Canadian Premiere

“Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs,” Embeth Davidtz | South Africa

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*“Eden,” Ron Howard | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*“Elton John: Never Too Late,” R.J. Cutler, David Furnish | USA

World Premiere

*“Harbin,” Woo Min-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

“Meet the Barbarians,” Julie Delpy | France

International Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*“Nutcrackers,” David Gordon Green | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Oh, Canada,” Paul Schrader | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band,” Thom Zimny | USA

World Premiere

*“Superboys of Malegaon,” Reema Kagti | India

World Premiere

*“The Deb,” Rebel Wilson | Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“The Friend,” Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“The Penguin Lessons,” Peter Cattaneo | Spain/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“The Return,” Uberto Pasolini | Italy/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“The Shrouds,” David Cronenberg | Canada/France

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*“The Wild Robot,” Chris Sanders | USA

World Premiere

“Unstoppable,“ William Goldenberg | USA

World Premiere

“Will & Harper,” Josh Greenbaum | USA

International Premiere

Special Presentations 2024

*Previously announced

“40 Acres,” R.T. Thorne | Canada

World Premiere

“All of You,” William Bridges | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“All We Imagine as Light,” Payal Kapadia | France/India/Netherlands/Luxembourg

Canadian Premiere

“Anora,” Sean Baker | USA

Canadian Premiere

“Bird,” Andrea Arnold | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

“Bring Them Down,” Christopher Andrews | Ireland/Belgium

World Premiere

“Can I Get A Witness?” Ann Marie Fleming | Canada

World Premiere

“Carnival is Over,” Fernando Coimbra | Brazil/Portugal

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Caught by the Tides,” Jia Zhang-Ke | China

North American Premiere

“Conclave,” Edward Berger | USA/United Kingdom

International Premiere

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard | France/USA/Mexico

Canadian Premiere

“Hard Truths,” Mike Leigh | United Kingdom/Spain

World Premiere

“Harvest,” Athina Rachel Tsangari | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Heretic,” Scott Beck, Bryan Woods | Canada

World Premiere

“I’m Still Here,” Walter Salles | Brazil/France

North American Premiere

“I, the Executioner,” Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

*“K-Pops,” Anderson .Paak | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Love in the Big City,” E.oni | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Millers in Marriage,” Edward Burns | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Misericordia,” Alain Guiraudie | Spain/Portugal/France

Canadian Premiere

*“Nightbitch,” Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

“On Becoming a Guinea Fowl,” Rungano Nyoni | Zambia/United Kingdom/Ireland

North American Premiere

“Piece by Piece,” Morgan Neville | USA

International Premiere

“Quisling – The Final Days,” Erik Poppe | Norway

International Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Relay,” David Mackenzie | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Rez Ball,” Sydney Freeland | USA

World Premiere

“Riff Raff,” Dito Montiel | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Rumours,” Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Canada/Germany

North American Premiere

“Sharp Corner,” Jason Buxton | Canada/Ireland

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*“Shepherds,” Sophie Deraspe | Canada/France

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Sketch,” Seth Worley | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“The Assessment,” Fleur Fortuné | United Kingdom/Germany/USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“The Cut,” Sean Ellis | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“The End,” Joshua Oppenheimer | Denmark/UK

Canadian Premiere

“The Fire,” Inside Rachel Morrison | USA

World Premiere

“The Girl with the Needle,” Magnus von Horn | Denmark/Poland/Sweden

North American Premiere

“The Last Showgirl,” Gia Coppola | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

*“The Life of Chuck,” Mike Flanagan | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“The Order,” Justin Kurzel | Canada/USA

North American Premiere

“The Piano Lesson,” Malcolm Washington | USA

International Premiere

*“We Live in Time,” John Crowley | United Kingdom/France

World Premiere

“Went Up the Hill,” Samuel Van Grinsven | New Zealand/Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Without Blood,” Angelina Jolie | USA/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available

“Young Werther,” José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – Rights Available